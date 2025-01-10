Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 250 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 251.8 and closed slightly lower at 250. The stock reached a high of 252.4 and a low of 244.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 233,484.28 crore, Zomato's performance reflects its recent trading dynamics. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the low is 121.7. A total of 1,283,165 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.23Support 1242.78
Resistance 2255.12Support 2240.22
Resistance 3257.68Support 3235.33
10 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131312
    Buy9999
    Hold1001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63091 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1283 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹250 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 252.4 & 244.2 yesterday to end at 245.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

