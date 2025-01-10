Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹251.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹250. The stock reached a high of ₹252.4 and a low of ₹244.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹233,484.28 crore, Zomato's performance reflects its recent trading dynamics. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the low is ₹121.7. A total of 1,283,165 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|250.23
|Support 1
|242.78
|Resistance 2
|255.12
|Support 2
|240.22
|Resistance 3
|257.68
|Support 3
|235.33
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1283 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.4 & ₹244.2 yesterday to end at ₹245.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend