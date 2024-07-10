Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹208.65 and closed at ₹207.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹214 and a low of ₹206.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹184,608.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹213.8 and the 52-week low was ₹73.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,157,112 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price dropped by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹210.15. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 184.17% to reach ₹210.15. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|2.0%
|6 Months
|58.27%
|YTD
|71.84%
|1 Year
|184.17%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.48
|Support 1
|208.09
|Resistance 2
|218.44
|Support 2
|203.66
|Resistance 3
|222.87
|Support 3
|200.7
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 8.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1157 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214 & ₹206.65 yesterday to end at ₹207.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend