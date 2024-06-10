Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last day opened at 182.25 and closed at 183.65. The high for the day was 186.9 and the low was 180.7. The market capitalization stood at 159,892.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 207.3 and the 52-week low was 69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 3,098,447 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.13Support 1180.83
Resistance 2190.22Support 2177.62
Resistance 3193.43Support 3174.53
10 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131413
Buy8878
Hold1100
Sell2222
Strong Sell0011
10 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49344 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.9 & 180.7 yesterday to end at 183.65.

