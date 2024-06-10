Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last day opened at ₹182.25 and closed at ₹183.65. The high for the day was ₹186.9 and the low was ₹180.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹159,892.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹207.3 and the 52-week low was ₹69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 3,098,447 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.13
|Support 1
|180.83
|Resistance 2
|190.22
|Support 2
|177.62
|Resistance 3
|193.43
|Support 3
|174.53
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.9 & ₹180.7 yesterday to end at ₹183.65.