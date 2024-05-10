Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day saw a slight increase, opening at ₹195.2 and closing at ₹195.4. The highest point reached during the day was ₹199.75, while the lowest was ₹193.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹169,525.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹201.95 and the low is ₹60.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,866,116 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.1
|Support 1
|192.5
|Resistance 2
|202.7
|Support 2
|189.5
|Resistance 3
|205.7
|Support 3
|185.9
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 19.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1866 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹199.75 & ₹193.2 yesterday to end at ₹195.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
