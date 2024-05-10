Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 195.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day saw a slight increase, opening at 195.2 and closing at 195.4. The highest point reached during the day was 199.75, while the lowest was 193.2. The market capitalization stood at 169,525.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 201.95 and the low is 60.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,866,116 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.1Support 1192.5
Resistance 2202.7Support 2189.5
Resistance 3205.7Support 3185.9
10 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 7.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131313
    Buy78810
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41237 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1866 k.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹195.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 199.75 & 193.2 yesterday to end at 195.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

