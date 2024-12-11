Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 295.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 297 and closed slightly lower at 295.25. The stock experienced a high of 299.45 and a low of 295.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 281,714.2 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,177,467 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the 52-week low is 114.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 2.10%, currently trading at 289.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 149.77%, reaching 289.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.72%
3 Months11.07%
6 Months60.77%
YTD139.17%
1 Year149.77%
11 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST Zomato rolls out new ‘recommendations from friends’ feature; here's what it's about

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1298.47Support 1294.02
Resistance 2301.18Support 2292.28
Resistance 3302.92Support 3289.57
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 8.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59608 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1177 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹295.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.45 & 295.05 yesterday to end at 295.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

