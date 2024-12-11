Zomato Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹297 and closed slightly lower at ₹295.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹299.45 and a low of ₹295.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹281,714.2 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,177,467 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.25.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 2.10%, currently trading at ₹289.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 149.77%, reaching ₹289.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.72%
|3 Months
|11.07%
|6 Months
|60.77%
|YTD
|139.17%
|1 Year
|149.77%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|298.47
|Support 1
|294.02
|Resistance 2
|301.18
|Support 2
|292.28
|Resistance 3
|302.92
|Support 3
|289.57
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 8.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1177 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.45 & ₹295.05 yesterday to end at ₹295.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend