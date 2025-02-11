Zomato Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹233.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹233.85. The day's trading saw a high of ₹234.90 and a low of ₹224.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹205,910.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹138.05, with a trading volume of 1,138,339 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 32.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1138 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.90 & ₹224.65 yesterday to end at ₹227.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.