Zomato Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 233.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 233.90 and closed slightly lower at 233.85. The day's trading saw a high of 234.90 and a low of 224.65. The market capitalization stood at 205,910.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 304.50 and a low of 138.05, with a trading volume of 1,138,339 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 32.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78322 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1138 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹233.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.90 & 224.65 yesterday to end at 227.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

