Zomato Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹213 for open, ₹212.5 for close, with a high of ₹213.5 and a low of ₹206. The market cap stood at ₹183,479.08 crores. The 52-week high was ₹214, while the 52-week low was ₹73.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,157,044 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 8.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1157 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.5 & ₹206 yesterday to end at ₹211.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend