Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 181.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 182.3 and closed at 181.85. The high for the day was 183 and the low was 180.05. The market capitalization stood at 158,632.96 crore. The 52-week high was 207.3 and the 52-week low was 72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 187,276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:23:37 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹182.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹181.85

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 182.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 180.43 and 185.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 180.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16:58 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.19% to reach 182.2, aligning with the positive performance of its industry peers including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro476.91.90.4546.1375.0248902.96
Zomato182.20.350.19207.372.55158154.25
Info Edge India6296.7576.451.236545.953973.1581307.85
Firstsource Solutions197.850.00.0229.0122.213604.44
Eclerx Services2409.37.050.292825.01591.0511615.53
11 Jun 2024, 11:01:07 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131413
Buy8878
Hold1100
Sell2222
Strong Sell0011
11 Jun 2024, 10:37:54 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato touched a high of 183.4 & a low of 181.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.2Support 1181.0
Resistance 2184.4Support 2180.0
Resistance 3185.4Support 3178.8
11 Jun 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

11 Jun 2024, 09:57:00 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 0.41% to reach 182.6, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions is declining, but Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.08% and up by 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro476.11.10.23546.1375.0248485.42
Zomato182.60.750.41207.372.55158501.46
Info Edge India6262.642.30.686545.953973.1580866.88
Firstsource Solutions197.6-0.25-0.13229.0122.213587.25
Eclerx Services2407.95.650.242825.01591.0511608.78
11 Jun 2024, 09:32:36 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹181.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183 & 180.05 yesterday to end at 181.85.

