Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹182.3 and closed at ₹181.85. The high for the day was ₹183 and the low was ₹180.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹158,632.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3 and the 52-week low was ₹72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 187,276 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹182.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹180.43 and ₹185.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹180.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.19% to reach ₹182.2, aligning with the positive performance of its industry peers including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|476.9
|1.9
|0.4
|546.1
|375.0
|248902.96
|Zomato
|182.2
|0.35
|0.19
|207.3
|72.55
|158154.25
|Info Edge India
|6296.75
|76.45
|1.23
|6545.95
|3973.15
|81307.85
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.85
|0.0
|0.0
|229.0
|122.2
|13604.44
|Eclerx Services
|2409.3
|7.05
|0.29
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11615.53
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato touched a high of 183.4 & a low of 181.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.2
|Support 1
|181.0
|Resistance 2
|184.4
|Support 2
|180.0
|Resistance 3
|185.4
|Support 3
|178.8
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 0.41% to reach ₹182.6, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions is declining, but Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.08% and up by 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|476.1
|1.1
|0.23
|546.1
|375.0
|248485.42
|Zomato
|182.6
|0.75
|0.41
|207.3
|72.55
|158501.46
|Info Edge India
|6262.6
|42.3
|0.68
|6545.95
|3973.15
|80866.88
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.6
|-0.25
|-0.13
|229.0
|122.2
|13587.25
|Eclerx Services
|2407.9
|5.65
|0.24
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11608.78
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183 & ₹180.05 yesterday to end at ₹181.85.