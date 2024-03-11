Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Zomato stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 159.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price remained unchanged from the open to close at ₹161.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹163.6 and a low of ₹158.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,763.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5, while the 52-week low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,537,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:41:25 AM IST
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹160, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹159.95
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹160 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-3.9%
3 Months
23.32%
6 Months
59.92%
YTD
29.35%
1 Year
191.97%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹159.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹161.6
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹159.95, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹161.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 1,537,692 shares with a closing price of ₹161.6.
