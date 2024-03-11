Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 159.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price remained unchanged from the open to close at 161.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 163.6 and a low of 158.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 138,763.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 175.5, while the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,537,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:41:25 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹160, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹159.95

The current price of Zomato stock is 160 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.9%
3 Months23.32%
6 Months59.92%
YTD29.35%
1 Year191.97%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹159.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹161.6

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 159.95, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹161.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 1,537,692 shares with a closing price of 161.6.

