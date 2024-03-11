Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price remained unchanged from the open to close at ₹161.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹163.6 and a low of ₹158.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,763.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5, while the 52-week low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,537,692 shares.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹160 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.9%
|3 Months
|23.32%
|6 Months
|59.92%
|YTD
|29.35%
|1 Year
|191.97%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹159.95, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 1,537,692 shares with a closing price of ₹161.6.
