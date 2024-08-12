Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹267.35 and closed at ₹265.6, with a high of ₹272.9 and a low of ₹265.7. The company's market capitalization was ₹232,265.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹278.45 and ₹88.16, respectively. A total of 4,996,447 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.87
|Support 1
|264.47
|Resistance 2
|275.09
|Support 2
|262.29
|Resistance 3
|277.27
|Support 3
|258.07
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 3.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.9 & ₹265.7 yesterday to end at ₹266.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend