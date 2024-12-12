Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Positive Trading Trends Continue

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹290 and closed at ₹295.9, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹294.2 and a low of ₹288.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹277,857.7 crore, Zomato's performance remains strong, though it is still below its 52-week high of ₹304.5 and well above its 52-week low of ₹114.25. The BSE volume was 2,454,030 shares.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹293.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹289.23 and ₹294.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹289.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹292.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by an impressive 149.94% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|7.37%
|6 Months
|62.43%
|YTD
|135.89%
|1 Year
|149.94%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.93
|Support 1
|289.23
|Resistance 2
|297.47
|Support 2
|286.07
|Resistance 3
|300.63
|Support 3
|283.53
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 9.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59327 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹295.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹294.2 & ₹288.8 yesterday to end at ₹291.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend