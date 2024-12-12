Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Positive Trading Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 291.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 290 and closed at 295.9, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 294.2 and a low of 288.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 277,857.7 crore, Zomato's performance remains strong, though it is still below its 52-week high of 304.5 and well above its 52-week low of 114.25. The BSE volume was 2,454,030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹293.9, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹291.8

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 293.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 289.23 and 294.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 289.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at 292.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by an impressive 149.94% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months7.37%
6 Months62.43%
YTD135.89%
1 Year149.94%
12 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.93Support 1289.23
Resistance 2297.47Support 2286.07
Resistance 3300.63Support 3283.53
12 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 9.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59327 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹295.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 294.2 & 288.8 yesterday to end at 291.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

