Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -5.24 %. The stock closed at 227.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened and closed at 227.15, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 227.15 and a low of 213.50. With a market capitalization of 195,082.45 crore, Zomato's performance reflects a significant fluctuation compared to its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 144.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,396,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19:45 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at 211.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 62.32%, reaching 211.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-4.0%
6 Months-12.43%
YTD-15.88%
1 Year62.32%
12 Feb 2025, 09:00:01 AM IST

MSCI Rejig: Hyundai India added to Global Standard Index, Adani Green Energy deleted; Zomato, IndusInd Bank weights rise

MSCI Rejig: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the only large-cap Indian stock that has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the latest review, while Adani Green Energy shares have been deleted from the index.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-rejig-hyundai-india-added-to-global-standard-index-adani-green-energy-deleted-zomato-indusind-bank-weights-rise-11739327250132.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.83Support 1209.96
Resistance 2232.47Support 2204.73
Resistance 3237.7Support 3196.09
12 Feb 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 39.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78523 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 1396 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:03:17 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹227.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227.15 & 213.50 yesterday to end at 215.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

