Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened and closed at ₹227.15, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹227.15 and a low of ₹213.50. With a market capitalization of ₹195,082.45 crore, Zomato's performance reflects a significant fluctuation compared to its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹144.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,396,847 shares traded.
Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at ₹211.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 62.32%, reaching ₹211.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-4.0%
|6 Months
|-12.43%
|YTD
|-15.88%
|1 Year
|62.32%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.83
|Support 1
|209.96
|Resistance 2
|232.47
|Support 2
|204.73
|Resistance 3
|237.7
|Support 3
|196.09
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 39.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 1396 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.15 & ₹213.50 yesterday to end at ₹215.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend