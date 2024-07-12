Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹211.7 and closed at ₹211.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹218.9, while the lowest was ₹211.45. The market capitalization of Zomato stood at ₹188,691.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹214 and the 52-week low was ₹73.45. The BSE volume for Zomato was 1,484,420 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.3
|Support 1
|212.72
|Resistance 2
|223.42
|Support 2
|208.26
|Resistance 3
|227.88
|Support 3
|205.14
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 5.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 1484 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.9 & ₹211.45 yesterday to end at ₹217.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend