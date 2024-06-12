Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 181.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 182.3 and closed at 181.85. The high for the day was 186 and the low was 180.05. The market capitalization stood at 159,892.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were 207.3 and 72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,693,348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.87Support 1180.97
Resistance 2189.38Support 2177.58
Resistance 3192.77Support 3175.07
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48057 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹181.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186 & 180.05 yesterday to end at 181.85.

