Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹182.3 and closed at ₹181.85. The high for the day was ₹186 and the low was ₹180.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹159,892.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹207.3 and ₹72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,693,348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.87
|Support 1
|180.97
|Resistance 2
|189.38
|Support 2
|177.58
|Resistance 3
|192.77
|Support 3
|175.07
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186 & ₹180.05 yesterday to end at ₹181.85.