LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trade

Zomato stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 159.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.