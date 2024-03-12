Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Zomato stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 159.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹159.95 on the last day, with an open price of ₹160.75. The high was ₹163.2 and the low was ₹148.95. The market capitalization was ₹134,295.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume was 4,423,475 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02:36 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹159.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a trading volume of 4,423,475 shares with a closing price of ₹159.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!