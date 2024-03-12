Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹159.95 on the last day, with an open price of ₹160.75. The high was ₹163.2 and the low was ₹148.95. The market capitalization was ₹134,295.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume was 4,423,475 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹159.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a trading volume of 4,423,475 shares with a closing price of ₹159.95.