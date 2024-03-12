Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 159.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 159.95 on the last day, with an open price of 160.75. The high was 163.2 and the low was 148.95. The market capitalization was 134,295.47 crore. The 52-week high was 175.5 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume was 4,423,475 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹159.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a trading volume of 4,423,475 shares with a closing price of 159.95.

