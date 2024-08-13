Explore
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 263.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 263.75 and closed at 266.9. The stock reached a high of 266.5 and a low of 261.5. The market capitalization stood at 229,263.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.45, while the 52-week low is 88.16. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,819,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹262.6, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹263.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 262.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 261.08 and 266.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 261.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 266.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Aug 2024, 09:22:08 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price has decreased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 262.20. Over the past year, however, Zomato shares have surged by 181.89% to 262.20. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months23.88%
6 Months71.28%
YTD112.96%
1 Year181.89%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.22Support 1261.08
Resistance 2268.93Support 2258.65
Resistance 3271.36Support 3255.94
13 Aug 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 275.0, 4.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy8888
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 80554 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1819 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05:43 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹266.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 266.5 & 261.5 yesterday to end at 263.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

