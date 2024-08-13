Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹263.75 and closed at ₹266.9. The stock reached a high of ₹266.5 and a low of ₹261.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹229,263.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.45, while the 52-week low is ₹88.16. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,819,174 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹262.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹261.08 and ₹266.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹261.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 266.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price has decreased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹262.20. Over the past year, however, Zomato shares have surged by 181.89% to ₹262.20. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|23.88%
|6 Months
|71.28%
|YTD
|112.96%
|1 Year
|181.89%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.22
|Support 1
|261.08
|Resistance 2
|268.93
|Support 2
|258.65
|Resistance 3
|271.36
|Support 3
|255.94
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 4.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1819 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.5 & ₹261.5 yesterday to end at ₹263.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend