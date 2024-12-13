Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 291.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 292 and closed slightly lower at 291.8. The stock reached a high of 294.95 and a low of 284 during the day. With a market capitalization of 271,287.4 crore, Zomato's shares have seen a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 114.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,205,919 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.53Support 1280.73
Resistance 2298.67Support 2277.07
Resistance 3302.33Support 3269.93
13 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 12.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58689 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹291.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 294.95 & 284 yesterday to end at 284.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.