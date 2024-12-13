Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹292 and closed slightly lower at ₹291.8. The stock reached a high of ₹294.95 and a low of ₹284 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹271,287.4 crore, Zomato's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,205,919 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.53
|Support 1
|280.73
|Resistance 2
|298.67
|Support 2
|277.07
|Resistance 3
|302.33
|Support 3
|269.93
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 12.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹294.95 & ₹284 yesterday to end at ₹284.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend