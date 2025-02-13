Explore
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 214.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 212.95 and closed at 215.25, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of 219.20 and a low of 206.65. With a market capitalization of 194,629.30 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 2,158,351 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.50, while its 52-week low is at 144.30.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:53 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹219.35, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹214.75

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 219.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 207.77 and 220.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 207.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 220.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.89%, currently trading at 218.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 62.32%, reaching 218.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-4.0%
6 Months-12.43%
YTD-15.88%
1 Year62.32%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1220.37Support 1207.77
Resistance 2226.16Support 2200.96
Resistance 3232.97Support 3195.17
13 Feb 2025, 08:32:45 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 39.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 88 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79332 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01:05 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹215.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 219.20 & 206.65 yesterday to end at 214.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

