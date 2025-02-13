Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹212.95 and closed at ₹215.25, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹219.20 and a low of ₹206.65. With a market capitalization of ₹194,629.30 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 2,158,351 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.50, while its 52-week low is at ₹144.30.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹219.35, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹214.75
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹219.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹207.77 and ₹220.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹207.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 220.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.89%, currently trading at ₹218.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 62.32%, reaching ₹218.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-4.0%
|6 Months
|-12.43%
|YTD
|-15.88%
|1 Year
|62.32%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.37
|Support 1
|207.77
|Resistance 2
|226.16
|Support 2
|200.96
|Resistance 3
|232.97
|Support 3
|195.17
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 39.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 88 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79332 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹215.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.20 & ₹206.65 yesterday to end at ₹214.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend