Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 214.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.