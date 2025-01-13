Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹245.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹245.2. The stock reached a high of ₹246.4 and a low of ₹237.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹231,389.40 crore, Zomato's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,946,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.22
|Support 1
|238.27
|Resistance 2
|251.28
|Support 2
|233.38
|Resistance 3
|256.17
|Support 3
|229.32
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 31.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 1946 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.4 & ₹237.5 yesterday to end at ₹243. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend