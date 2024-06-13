Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 184.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 184.5 and closed at 184.05. The high for the day was 184.95, while the low was 179.3. The market capitalization stood at 156,113.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 207.3 and 72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,778,155 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47869 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹184.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.95 & 179.3 yesterday to end at 184.05.

