Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹184.5 and closed at ₹184.05. The high for the day was ₹184.95, while the low was ₹179.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹156,113.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹207.3 and ₹72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,778,155 shares traded.
13 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47869 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹184.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.95 & ₹179.3 yesterday to end at ₹184.05.