Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 154.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹156.8 for the open and ₹154.8 for the close, with a high of ₹157.8 and a low of ₹152.2. The market capitalization was ₹136030.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 967,915 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.6%
3 Months
26.88%
6 Months
58.89%
YTD
26.84%
1 Year
202.31%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03:39 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹156.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹154.8
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is at ₹156.8 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:54 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹154.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 967,915 shares with a closing price of ₹154.8.
