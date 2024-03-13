Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹156.8 for the open and ₹154.8 for the close, with a high of ₹157.8 and a low of ₹152.2. The market capitalization was ₹136030.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 967,915 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.6%
|3 Months
|26.88%
|6 Months
|58.89%
|YTD
|26.84%
|1 Year
|202.31%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is at ₹156.8 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 967,915 shares with a closing price of ₹154.8.
