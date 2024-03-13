Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Zomato stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 154.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.