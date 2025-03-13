Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹208.30 and closed at ₹205.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹208.50 and a low of ₹204.70. With a market capitalization of ₹197,832.18 crore, Zomato's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and above its 52-week low of ₹144.30. A total of 374,951 shares were traded on the BSE.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 206.85 & a low of 204.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 205.15 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 203.8 & 202.55 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.23
|Support 1
|204.08
|Resistance 2
|207.62
|Support 2
|203.32
|Resistance 3
|208.38
|Support 3
|201.93
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.50 & ₹204.70 yesterday to end at ₹205. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend