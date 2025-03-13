Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 205.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 208.30 and closed at 205.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 208.50 and a low of 204.70. With a market capitalization of 197,832.18 crore, Zomato's stock remains below its 52-week high of 304.50 and above its 52-week low of 144.30. A total of 374,951 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 206.85 & a low of 204.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 205.15 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 203.8 & 202.55 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.23Support 1204.08
Resistance 2207.62Support 2203.32
Resistance 3208.38Support 3201.93
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹205.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 208.50 & 204.70 yesterday to end at 205. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

