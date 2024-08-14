Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹263.45, with a high of ₹265.6 and a low of ₹256. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,563.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹278.45, while the 52-week low is ₹88.16. The BSE reported a trading volume of 2,096,536 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.6 & ₹256 yesterday to end at ₹256.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend