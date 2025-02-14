Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 214.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.80 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 215.90 and closed slightly lower at 214.75. The day's trading saw a high of 220.45 and a low matching the opening price at 215.90. The company's market capitalization stands at 197,393.53 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 144.30, with a trading volume of 1,350,950 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 09:05 AM IST BookMyShow, Zomato to print buyers' names on tickets of major events? Directions issued to curb black-marketing

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/bookmyshow-zomato-to-print-buyers-names-on-tickets-of-major-concerts-directions-issued-to-curb-blackmarketing-11739446627028.html

14 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1220.04Support 1216.07
Resistance 2222.23Support 2214.29
Resistance 3224.01Support 3212.1
14 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 37.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78504 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹214.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 220.45 & 215.90 yesterday to end at 217.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.