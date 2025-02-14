Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹215.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹214.75. The day's trading saw a high of ₹220.45 and a low matching the opening price at ₹215.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197,393.53 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹144.30, with a trading volume of 1,350,950 shares on BSE.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.04
|Support 1
|216.07
|Resistance 2
|222.23
|Support 2
|214.29
|Resistance 3
|224.01
|Support 3
|212.1
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 37.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.45 & ₹215.90 yesterday to end at ₹217.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend