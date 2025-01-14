Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -6.52 %. The stock closed at 243 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 238.7 and closed at 243, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 240.45 and dipped to a low of 226.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 220,233.2 crore, Zomato's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 304.5 and low of 121.7. The BSE volume recorded was 4,480,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64983 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹243 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 240.45 & 226.15 yesterday to end at 227.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.