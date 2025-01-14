Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹238.7 and closed at ₹243, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹240.45 and dipped to a low of ₹226.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹220,233.2 crore, Zomato's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹304.5 and low of ₹121.7. The BSE volume recorded was 4,480,006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.45 & ₹226.15 yesterday to end at ₹227.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend