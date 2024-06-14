Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 179.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 183.5 and closed at 179.7. The high for the day was 185.65, while the low was 180.15. The market capitalization stood at 160,631.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.3 and the 52-week low is 72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4,847,406 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.15Support 1181.5
Resistance 2189.3Support 2178.0
Resistance 3192.8Support 3175.85
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48217 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹179.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.65 & 180.15 yesterday to end at 179.7.

