Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹183.5 and closed at ₹179.7. The high for the day was ₹185.65, while the low was ₹180.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹160,631.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.3 and the 52-week low is ₹72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4,847,406 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.15
|Support 1
|181.5
|Resistance 2
|189.3
|Support 2
|178.0
|Resistance 3
|192.8
|Support 3
|175.85
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.65 & ₹180.15 yesterday to end at ₹179.7.