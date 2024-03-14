Zomato Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹158.35, closed at ₹156.8, with a high of ₹158.35 and a low of ₹147.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹128,873.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,915,200 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹156.8 on last trading day
