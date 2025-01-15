Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 227.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 232.55 and closed lower at 227.15. The day's trading range saw a high of 237.5 and a low of 230.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 205,910.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,780,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.37Support 1229.77
Resistance 2241.28Support 2226.08
Resistance 3244.97Support 3222.17
15 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 36.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13121312
    Buy9999
    Hold1101
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 90 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67797 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

15 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹227.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237.5 & 230.05 yesterday to end at 233.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

