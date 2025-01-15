Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹232.55 and closed lower at ₹227.15. The day's trading range saw a high of ₹237.5 and a low of ₹230.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹205,910.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,780,104 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.37
|Support 1
|229.77
|Resistance 2
|241.28
|Support 2
|226.08
|Resistance 3
|244.97
|Support 3
|222.17
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 36.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|12
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.5 & ₹230.05 yesterday to end at ₹233.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend