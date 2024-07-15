Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 217.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at 218.6 and closed at 217.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 223.4, while the low was 217.15. The market capitalization stood at 193,252.47 crore. The 52-week high was also 223.4, with the low at 73.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,677,401 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has increased by 3.33% and is currently trading at 229.85. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 170.64% to reach 229.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.18%
3 Months6.79%
6 Months59.42%
YTD79.85%
1 Year170.64%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.72Support 1218.96
Resistance 2226.65Support 2215.13
Resistance 3230.48Support 3213.2
15 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy12121313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
15 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47244 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹217.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 223.4 & 217.15 yesterday to end at 222.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

