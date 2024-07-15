Zomato Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹218.6 and closed at ₹217.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹223.4, while the low was ₹217.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,252.47 crore. The 52-week high was also ₹223.4, with the low at ₹73.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,677,401 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has increased by 3.33% and is currently trading at ₹229.85. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 170.64% to reach ₹229.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.18%
|3 Months
|6.79%
|6 Months
|59.42%
|YTD
|79.85%
|1 Year
|170.64%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.72
|Support 1
|218.96
|Resistance 2
|226.65
|Support 2
|215.13
|Resistance 3
|230.48
|Support 3
|213.2
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.4 & ₹217.15 yesterday to end at ₹222.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend