Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 148.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 148.55, with an open price of 146.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 157.3, while the low was 144.3. The market capitalization stood at 132517.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 175.5 and 49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1746760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:02:11 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹152.75, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹148.55

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 152.75, with a percent change of 2.83% and a net change of 4.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04:12 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹148.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 1,746,760 shares and closed at a price of 148.55.

