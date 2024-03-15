Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 148.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹148.55, with an open price of ₹146.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹157.3, while the low was ₹144.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹132517.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹175.5 and ₹49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1746760 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 09:02:11 AM IST
15 Mar 2024, 08:04:12 AM IST
