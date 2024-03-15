LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Trade

Zomato stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 148.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.