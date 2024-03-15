Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹148.55, with an open price of ₹146.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹157.3, while the low was ₹144.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹132517.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹175.5 and ₹49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1746760 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹152.75, with a percent change of 2.83% and a net change of 4.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 1,746,760 shares and closed at a price of ₹148.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!