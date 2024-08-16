Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Decline in Today's Trading

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹260.9 and closed at ₹256.9. The stock reached a high of ₹264.4 and a low of ₹255.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹225,912.98 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is ₹278.45, and the 52-week low is ₹88.16. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,812,557 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹258.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹259.6
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹258.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹255.59 and ₹264.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹255.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 264.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹259.75. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 180.47% to ₹259.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.08%
|3 Months
|25.01%
|6 Months
|70.86%
|YTD
|110.3%
|1 Year
|180.47%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.59
|Support 1
|255.59
|Resistance 2
|269.05
|Support 2
|251.05
|Resistance 3
|273.59
|Support 3
|246.59
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 5.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79138 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1812 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.4 & ₹255.45 yesterday to end at ₹259.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend