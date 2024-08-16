Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 259.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 260.9 and closed at 256.9. The stock reached a high of 264.4 and a low of 255.45. The market capitalization stood at 225,912.98 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is 278.45, and the 52-week low is 88.16. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,812,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹258.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹259.6

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 258.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 255.59 and 264.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 255.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 264.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 259.75. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 180.47% to 259.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.08%
3 Months25.01%
6 Months70.86%
YTD110.3%
1 Year180.47%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.59Support 1255.59
Resistance 2269.05Support 2251.05
Resistance 3273.59Support 3246.59
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 275.0, 5.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9888
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79138 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1812 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹256.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.4 & 255.45 yesterday to end at 259.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

