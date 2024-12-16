Zomato Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹279.8 and closed at ₹284.9, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹277.9 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stood at ₹274,477.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE volume was 3,558,407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.03
|Support 1
|281.28
|Resistance 2
|295.87
|Support 2
|274.37
|Resistance 3
|302.78
|Support 3
|270.53
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 10.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹289 & ₹277.9 yesterday to end at ₹288.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend