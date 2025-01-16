Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 233.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 235.65 and closed at 233.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 246 and a low of 235.40 during the day. Zomato’s market capitalization stood at 211,757.60 crore, with a trading volume of 2,913,919 shares on the BSE. The stock’s performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 121.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:16:27 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 4.51%, currently trading at 255.00. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 82.63%, reaching 255.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.46%
3 Months-5.53%
6 Months12.14%
YTD-12.28%
1 Year82.63%
16 Jan 2025, 08:46:03 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.0Support 1237.25
Resistance 2250.75Support 2231.25
Resistance 3256.75Support 3227.5
16 Jan 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 30.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13121312
    Buy9999
    Hold1101
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 90 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67797 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:03 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹233.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 246 & 235.4 yesterday to end at 244. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

