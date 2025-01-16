Zomato Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹235.65 and closed at ₹233.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹246 and a low of ₹235.40 during the day. Zomato’s market capitalization stood at ₹211,757.60 crore, with a trading volume of 2,913,919 shares on the BSE. The stock’s performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹121.70.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 4.51%, currently trading at ₹255.00. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 82.63%, reaching ₹255.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|3 Months
|-5.53%
|6 Months
|12.14%
|YTD
|-12.28%
|1 Year
|82.63%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.0
|Support 1
|237.25
|Resistance 2
|250.75
|Support 2
|231.25
|Resistance 3
|256.75
|Support 3
|227.5
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 30.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|12
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹246 & ₹235.4 yesterday to end at ₹244. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend