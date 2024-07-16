Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 222.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at 222.45, with an open price of 225. The high for the day was 232, while the low was 225. The market capitalization stands at 199029.63 crore. The 52-week high is 223.4, and the low is 73.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,314,153 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 0.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121313
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
16 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48386 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹222.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 232 & 225 yesterday to end at 229.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

