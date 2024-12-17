Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹289.5 and closed at ₹288.4. The stock reached a high of ₹295.85 and a low of ₹286.45. With a market capitalization of ₹280,095.4 crore, Zomato's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,547,473 shares, reflecting active investor interest.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹296.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹294.25
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹296.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹288.37 and ₹297.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹288.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 297.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹295.65. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 137.99%, reaching ₹295.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.39%
|3 Months
|7.53%
|6 Months
|57.94%
|YTD
|137.79%
|1 Year
|137.99%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.72
|Support 1
|288.37
|Resistance 2
|301.48
|Support 2
|282.78
|Resistance 3
|307.07
|Support 3
|279.02
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 8.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55026 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹288.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.85 & ₹286.45 yesterday to end at ₹294.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend