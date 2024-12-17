Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 294.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 289.5 and closed at 288.4. The stock reached a high of 295.85 and a low of 286.45. With a market capitalization of 280,095.4 crore, Zomato's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the 52-week low is 114.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,547,473 shares, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹296.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹294.25

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 296.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 288.37 and 297.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 288.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 297.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 295.65. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 137.99%, reaching 295.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.39%
3 Months7.53%
6 Months57.94%
YTD137.79%
1 Year137.99%
17 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST 'Paid to pee’ at Bryan Adams concert: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal gets open letter from Mumbai man

At a Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai, fan Sheldon Aranjo expressed frustration over the lack of toilets, stating only 3 were available for 1,000 attendees. He posted on LinkedIn about the issue and tagged Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/paid-to-pee-at-bryan-adams-concert-zomatos-deepinder-goyal-gets-open-letter-from-mumbai-man-11734347893907.html

17 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Zomato, HPCL, Gravita India, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-vedanta-hdfc-bank-zomato-hpcl-gravita-india-and-more-11734370237002.html

17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.72Support 1288.37
Resistance 2301.48Support 2282.78
Resistance 3307.07Support 3279.02
17 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 8.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55026 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹288.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 295.85 & 286.45 yesterday to end at 294.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

