Zomato Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 217.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 218.95 and closed slightly lower at 217.80. The stock reached a high of 219.80 and a low of 213.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 195,762.18 crore, Zomato's shares experienced a trading volume of 1,813,047 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 144.30, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1219.2Support 1212.92
Resistance 2222.6Support 2210.04
Resistance 3225.48Support 3206.64
17 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 38.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151413
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
17 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74726 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1813 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹217.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 219.80 & 213.55 yesterday to end at 216. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

