Zomato Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹218.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹217.80. The stock reached a high of ₹219.80 and a low of ₹213.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹195,762.18 crore, Zomato's shares experienced a trading volume of 1,813,047 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹144.30, indicating significant volatility.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|219.2
|Support 1
|212.92
|Resistance 2
|222.6
|Support 2
|210.04
|Resistance 3
|225.48
|Support 3
|206.64
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 38.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1813 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.80 & ₹213.55 yesterday to end at ₹216. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend