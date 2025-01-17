Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 244 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 249.4 and closed lower at 244. The day's trading saw a high of 261.75 and a low of 241, reflecting volatility. The market capitalization stood at 219,281.60 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The BSE volume for the day was 3,938,172 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69484 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹244 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 261.75 & 241 yesterday to end at 242. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.