Zomato Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹249.4 and closed lower at ₹244. The day's trading saw a high of ₹261.75 and a low of ₹241, reflecting volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,281.60 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The BSE volume for the day was 3,938,172 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.75 & ₹241 yesterday to end at ₹242. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend