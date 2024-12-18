Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Lower Today
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Lower Today

4 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 296.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 295.9 and closed slightly lower at 294.25. The stock reached a high of 303.4 and a low of 292.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 282,618.8 crore, Zomato's performance remains robust, with a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 120.25. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 5,402,587 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:08:18 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock experienced a low of 290.05 and peaked at 297.8. This range indicates a relatively stable trading session with a maximum fluctuation of 7.75 between the high and low points of the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36:16 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato reached a high of 294.55 and a low of 292.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 292.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 291.55 and 290.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.05Support 1291.95
Resistance 2295.35Support 2291.15
Resistance 3296.15Support 3289.85
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:49 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:24:51 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days291.25
10 Days290.74
20 Days282.69
50 Days269.98
100 Days263.87
300 Days245.94
18 Dec 2024, 12:19:17 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹293.55, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹296.8

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 293.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 291.62 and 302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:23 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 295.03 and 291.68 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 291.68 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 295.03. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.9Support 1292.8
Resistance 2295.75Support 2291.55
Resistance 3297.0Support 3290.7
18 Dec 2024, 11:22:20 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹293.6, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹296.8

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 293.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 291.62 and 302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:52 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.36%, bringing it down to 292.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced declines, whereas Wipro saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro310.251.450.47313.75208.4161925.23
Zomato292.75-4.05-1.36304.5120.25254114.47
Info Edge India8811.7-22.7-0.268943.254868.5113782.57
Firstsource Solutions364.55-1.6-0.44391.5172.6525066.97
Eclerx Services3716.7-41.35-1.13875.152116.017918.67
18 Dec 2024, 11:05:30 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 9.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:37:19 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 295.15 & a low of 291.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1295.03Support 1291.68
Resistance 2296.77Support 2290.07
Resistance 3298.38Support 3288.33
18 Dec 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52:53 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.08%, bringing it down to 293.6, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Firstsource Solutions, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both relatively stable, with Nifty up by 0.04% and Sensex down by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro311.752.950.96313.75208.4162708.11
Zomato293.6-3.2-1.08304.5120.25254852.29
Info Edge India8840.15.70.068943.254868.5114149.29
Firstsource Solutions365.0-1.15-0.31391.5172.6525097.91
Eclerx Services3765.06.950.183875.152116.018151.53
18 Dec 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹294.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹296.8

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 294.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 291.62 and 302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:16:40 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 0.49%, currently trading at 295.35. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 130.88%, reaching 295.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months12.88%
6 Months57.36%
YTD139.94%
1 Year130.88%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48:14 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1302.77Support 1291.62
Resistance 2308.68Support 2286.38
Resistance 3313.92Support 3280.47
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:20:47 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55853 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01:09 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹294.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 303.4 & 292.25 yesterday to end at 296.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

